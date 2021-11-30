Overview

Dr. Simon Zeichner, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Riviera Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Nova SE U, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Zeichner works at West Palm Beach Veterans Administration Medical Center in Riviera Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Neutropenia and Thrombocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.