Dr. Simon Zadina, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Zadina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Regional Health, Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Multicare Capital Medical Center, Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital and Summit Pacific Medical Center.
Locations
Mount Rainier Urology703 Lilly Rd NE Ste 106, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 350-0281
Northland Urology Asso. P.A.1000 E 1st St Ste 306, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 727-8414
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor Regional Health
- Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- Summit Pacific Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zadina is very thorough and asked a lot of great questions to get behind my pain and frustrations. He isn't very talkative at first, which put me off, but he types away on his laptop about 85% of visit but he gets the testing you need done and done quickly. So in my experience he isn't great at conversation but he is great at taking care of my needs. He does have a good sense of humor and his staff is amazing. Would recommend him 100%
About Dr. Simon Zadina, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124020110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
