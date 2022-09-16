Dr. Simon Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Prevention & Healing10908 Schuetz Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63146 Directions (314) 432-7802
Exceptional amazing professional doctor that saved my life . . The by far the most extraordinary Doctor I am ever been to in my life . Thank you for your dedication to curing the incurable . ..
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1235331687
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.