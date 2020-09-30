Dr. Simon Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (312) 695-6647
-
2
Nmff - Dermatology Mohs676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoo?
Exceptional surgeon.
About Dr. Simon Yoo, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1760466411
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.