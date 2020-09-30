Overview

Dr. Simon Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yoo works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.