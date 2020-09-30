See All Dermatologists in Glenview, IL
Overview

Dr. Simon Yoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Yoo works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026
    Nmff - Dermatology Mohs
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Excision of Skin Cancer
Keloid Scar
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Cellulitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Spider Veins
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Exceptional surgeon.
    Bruno Tassone — Sep 30, 2020
    About Dr. Simon Yoo, MD

    Dermatology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1760466411
    Education & Certifications

    University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Yale University School of Medicine
    Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

