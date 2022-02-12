Dr. Simon Ward III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Ward III, MD
Dr. Simon Ward III, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Rankin OB/GYN - Randolph1918 Randolph Rd Ste 670, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2664
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Simon Ward III, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1003878919
- Charity Hosp- LSU Sch Med
- Charity Hospital
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Ward III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward III has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward III.
