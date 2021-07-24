Dr. Simon Vinarsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Vinarsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Vinarsky, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Dnepropetrovsk Order of The Red Banner Medical Institute and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Health First Medical Group1130 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500
-
2
Health First Holmes Regional Medical Center1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-3455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vinarsky explained my treatments on a way that I understood and helped me with a the difficulties. When I called him with a problem he was asap attentive. I felt so safe in his care.
About Dr. Simon Vinarsky, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1245268838
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Dnepropetrovsk Order of The Red Banner Medical Institute
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
