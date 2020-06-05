Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Tan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pintail Associates Pllc731 E Southlake Blvd Ste 170, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 488-0100
-
2
North Texas Brain and Wellness Inc.241 W Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 488-0100
-
3
Greater Southwest Medical Associates815 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 488-0100
-
4
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm6425 Living Pl Fl 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 406-7692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I have been seeing Dr Tan for over 3 years. He’s treating me for seizures. I highly recommend him. He’s thorough and has a great bedside manner. Having trouble with some of the medication he will work with you until he finds what does work. Thank you Dr Tan. Your patient Connie Gatewood
About Dr. Simon Tan, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1811001365
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography), Tension Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tan speaks Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.