Dr. Simon Yongquan Su, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simon Yongquan Su, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Su works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Internal Medicine
    109 N 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(11)
About Dr. Simon Yongquan Su, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Assyrian, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346229044
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jiangmen Central Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Sun Yat-sen University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simon Yongquan Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Su has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Su works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Su’s profile.

Dr. Su speaks Assyrian, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.

