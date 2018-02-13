Overview

Dr. Simon Starosta-Rubinstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Starosta-Rubinstein works at South Miami Neurology, First Choice Neurology in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Essential Tremor and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.