Dr. Soldinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Soldinger works at
Locations
Growth and Change Therapy15300 Ventura Blvd Ste 502, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 501-2695
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and knowledgeable doctor. I recommend him to whoever need to have a super Doctor.
About Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1770597973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Soldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soldinger.
