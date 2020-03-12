See All Psychiatrists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Soldinger works at Growth and Change Therapy in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Locations

    Growth and Change Therapy
    15300 Ventura Blvd Ste 502, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 (818) 501-2695

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Based on 2 ratings
Mar 12, 2020
Very professional and knowledgeable doctor. I recommend him to whoever need to have a super Doctor.
Violet — Mar 12, 2020
Photo: Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD
About Dr. Simon Soldinger, MD

Specialties
  Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1770597973
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Board Certifications
  Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Soldinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soldinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Soldinger works at Growth and Change Therapy in Sherman Oaks, CA.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Soldinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

