Dr. Simon Simonian, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Simonian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Simon K Simonian MD7080 Hollywood Blvd Ste 919, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (323) 462-2092
Nazareth E Darakjian2595 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 794-2331
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simon Simonian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598771834
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hospital
- Am U Beirut
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simonian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deviated Septum and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simonian speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.
