Dr. Simon Simonian, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1 (8)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simon Simonian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Simonian works at Simon K Simonian MD in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deviated Septum and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Simon K Simonian MD
    7080 Hollywood Blvd Ste 919, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 462-2092
  2. 2
    Nazareth E Darakjian
    2595 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 794-2331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deviated Septum
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Simon Simonian, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1598771834
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Hospital
    • Am U Beirut
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Simonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonian has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deviated Septum and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

