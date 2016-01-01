Dr. Simon Shakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Shakar, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Shakar, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simon Shakar, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1316037096
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
- Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
- U Miss Med Ctr
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shakar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shakar speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakar.
