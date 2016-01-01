See All Transplant Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Overview

Dr. Simon Shakar, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Shakar works at Practice in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Transplant Institute
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 700, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Simon Shakar, MD

Specialties
  • Transplant Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1316037096
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Colo Hlth Scis Ctr
Residency
  • Univ Of Co Sch Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med, Internal Medicine
Internship
  • U Miss Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simon Shakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shakar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shakar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shakar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shakar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shakar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shakar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

