Dr. Simon Salerno, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Salerno works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Wall Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.