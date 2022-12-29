Dr. Simon Salerno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salerno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Salerno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Salerno, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Salerno works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower19 Davis Ave Fl 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 974-0003
-
2
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty2101 State Route 34, Wall Township, NJ 07719 Directions (732) 974-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salerno?
From the initial consult all the way up to surgery Dr Salerno and the whole team have been awesome. Every question I had was answered, every concern I had was listened to. I never felt rushed or pushed into any decisions. I was educated at each step, my expectations were managed. I will refer anyone and everyone to Dr Salerno for treatment.
About Dr. Simon Salerno, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1962455303
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salerno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salerno accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salerno works at
Dr. Salerno has seen patients for Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salerno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salerno speaks Italian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Salerno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salerno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.