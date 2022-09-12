Dr. Simon Ritchken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Ritchken, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Ritchken, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med
Dr. Ritchken works at
Locations
Ritchken & First Md's4282 Genesee Ave Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92117 Directions (858) 292-9097
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Ritchken for years, he shows 100% interest in You and what is health wise troubling You. Hard to find these days.
About Dr. Simon Ritchken, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255399341
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritchken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritchken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritchken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritchken works at
Dr. Ritchken has seen patients for Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.