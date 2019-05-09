Dr. Simon Rayhanabad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayhanabad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Rayhanabad, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Rayhanabad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Locations
Vascular & General Surgery Associates3791 Katella Ave Ste 201, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 630-8821
Los Alamitos Radiology Group Inc3747 Worsham Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 630-8821
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rayhanabsd ..Saved my life ..I am a 29 year Survivor of Inflammatory Breast Cancer .. 3rd stage ..I was blessed to have his blessed hands orchestrate the surgery . God sent .
About Dr. Simon Rayhanabad, MD
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayhanabad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayhanabad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayhanabad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rayhanabad speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayhanabad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayhanabad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rayhanabad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rayhanabad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.