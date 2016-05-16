See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Simon Pan, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Simon Pan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Pan works at Simon T Pan DPM in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Simon T Pan DPM
    9896 Bellaire Blvd Ste H, Houston, TX 77036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 270-8682
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Altus Baytown Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Corrective Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2016
    Very thorough and patient clinician. Extremely diligent and professional. He takes his time to carefully evaluate his patients and provide treatment.
    Ellen Guo in Houston, TX — May 16, 2016
    About Dr. Simon Pan, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1841394343
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Pan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pan speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

