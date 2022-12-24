Dr. Simon Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Oh, MD
Dr. Simon Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Oh works at
Colorado Neurology Center1400 S Potomac St Ste 201, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 821-3931
- The Medical Center of Aurora
I’ve seen Dr. Oh and staff for several years. They are always friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and thorough. I appreciate the time they take to ask questions and offer ideas. I would highly recommend this practice.
- Neurology
- English
- 1649236191
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.