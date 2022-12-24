See All Neurologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Simon Oh, MD

Neurology
4.5 (187)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Simon Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics

Dr. Oh works at Colorado Neurology Specialists in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Neurology Center
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 201, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3931

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Ameriben
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Ameritas
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    Dental Network of America
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Guardian
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medicaid
    MetLife
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Principal Financial Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia
    WellPoint
    Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 187 ratings
    Patient Ratings (187)
    5 Star
    (162)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 24, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr. Oh and staff for several years. They are always friendly, helpful, knowledgeable and thorough. I appreciate the time they take to ask questions and offer ideas. I would highly recommend this practice.
    Michele Delimont — Dec 24, 2022
    About Dr. Simon Oh, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1649236191
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    • University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh works at Colorado Neurology Specialists in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Oh’s profile.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    187 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

