Dr. Simon Milov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simon Milov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from Lugansk State Medical University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Harlingen ENT Office510 Victoria Ln Ste 5, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-4221
Brownsville ENT Office4770 N Expressway Ste 304, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 350-8787
DHR Health Ear, Nose and Throat Institute1100 E Dove Ave Ste 402, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 362-8125Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a sweet professional physician, gets down to the point which I really appreciated.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington University, St Louis
- Lugansk State Medical University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
