Overview

Dr. Simon Milov, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from Lugansk State Medical University and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Milov works at Valley Ear, Nose & Throat Specialists, P.A. in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Brownsville, TX and Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.