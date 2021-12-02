Dr. Simon McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon McClure, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon McClure, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. McClure works at
Locations
Grayson & Associates, P.c.3504 Vann Rd, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 655-0585
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr McClure for a year now. Him and his staff have all been fantastic. He listens to my concerns. He talks through the issues or questions I may have.
About Dr. Simon McClure, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1386677813
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.