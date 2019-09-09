Dr. Simon Lo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simon Lo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Lo works at
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-6082Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lo?
Dr. Lo is extremely knowledgeable and an expert pancreas specialist. He did a procedure for my daughter and the constant pancreas pain is gone! We are so grateful for Dr. Lo
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1255368874
- Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam. Biliary endoscopy training
- New York University
- Queens College, New York
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lo speaks Cantonese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.