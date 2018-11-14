Dr. Simon Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Lim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jamjen Enterprises Incorporated3044 Old Denton Rd Ste 115, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (972) 245-2876
-
2
T P Webb MD Facs PA777 E Wheatland Rd Ste 106, Duncanville, TX 75116 Directions (214) 339-9331
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lim?
Great!!!
About Dr. Simon Lim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1093711285
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim works at
Dr. Lim speaks Korean.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.