Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon Kim, MD
Dr. Simon Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.
Albert Leung MD LLC1481 S King St Ste 538, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 951-9931
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Outstanding primary MD in town!
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
