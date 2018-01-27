See All Oncologists in Chapel Hill, NC
Dr. Simon Khagi, MD

Oncology
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Dr. Khagi works at UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    UNC Hospitals Gynecologic Oncology Clinic (Chapel Hill)
    101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 974-0000
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • University of North Carolina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2018
    Dr Khagi is an amazingly fine doctor. In addition to being on top of his game medically, he is very kind, unassuming, gentle, patient and a great listener. He inspires confidence and provides comfort without sugar coating news. My very highest recommendation for this excellent doctor and human being.
    Donna Freeman in Gibsonville, NV — Jan 27, 2018
    About Dr. Simon Khagi, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710121165
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khagi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khagi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khagi works at UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. View the full address on Dr. Khagi’s profile.

    Dr. Khagi has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khagi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khagi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khagi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

