Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Simon Khagi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.

Locations
UNC Hospitals Gynecologic Oncology Clinic (Chapel Hill)101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-0000Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khagi is an amazingly fine doctor. In addition to being on top of his game medically, he is very kind, unassuming, gentle, patient and a great listener. He inspires confidence and provides comfort without sugar coating news. My very highest recommendation for this excellent doctor and human being.
About Dr. Simon Khagi, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1710121165
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khagi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khagi accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Khagi has seen patients for Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khagi speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khagi.
