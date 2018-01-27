Overview

Dr. Simon Khagi, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Khagi works at UNC Hospitals Multispecialty Surgery Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.