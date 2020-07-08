Overview

Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Keushkerian works at Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.