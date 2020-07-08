Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keushkerian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD
Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.
Surgical Multispecialties Medical Group1505 Wilson Ter Ste 330, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (323) 268-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Amazing surgeon he has magic hands I was walking one hour after my surgery I highly recommend him
About Dr. Simon Keushkerian, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1306866850
- Kans University
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Keushkerian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keushkerian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keushkerian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keushkerian has seen patients for Lipomas, Incisional Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keushkerian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keushkerian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keushkerian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keushkerian.
