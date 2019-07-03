Overview

Dr. Simon Jung, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Jung works at Trihealth H LLC Dba in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Fairfield Township, OH and Hillsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.