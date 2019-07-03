Dr. Simon Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Jung, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Jung, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Highland District Hospital.
Dr. Jung works at
Locations
-
1
Trihealth H LLC Dba10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 301A, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 246-2400
-
2
Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory3075 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 745-9800
-
3
Highland District Hospital1275 N High St, Hillsboro, OH 45133 Directions (513) 745-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Highland District Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jung?
Dr. Jung is the kindest most caring dr. I have ever seen. He sure chose the right profession. I hope what he did helped me but he made it all not too scary. What a great person and dr. he is.
About Dr. Simon Jung, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1992708556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.