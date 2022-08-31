See All Neurosurgeons in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Simon Hanft, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (529)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Simon Hanft, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Hanft works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd PMB 550, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 493-2363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Secondary Malignancies
Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Adenoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Adenoma
Adult Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Benign Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Calypso® Targeting Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebellar Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Disease Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Primary Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Visual Pathway and Hypothalamic Glioma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 529 ratings
    Patient Ratings (529)
    5 Star
    (524)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2022
    Dr. Hanft is a terrific, knowledgeable, informative…we immediately felt at ease and knew my mother was in great hands. We felt confident in receiving expert medical care. Barbara is great, too! We are very impressed with the overall experience. HIGHLY recommend!
    Jeannette — Aug 31, 2022
    About Dr. Simon Hanft, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679732960
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    • Columbia Ny Neurol Inst
    Internship
    • Columb-Presby
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simon Hanft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanft works at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hanft’s profile.

    529 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanft. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

