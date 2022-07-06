Overview

Dr. Simon Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.