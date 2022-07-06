Dr. Simon Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Hall, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Arthur Smith Institute for Urology450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Very knowledgeable, patiently answered all our questions and has a great personality. I had over 4 years of intense pain on my right side, with every episode the pain increased. The last two episodes I was unable to walk and had to go to the ER. First ER visit they performed a sonogram and found a large stone stuck in the ureter, then received an unnecessary CTscan which showed nothing in the ureter. Second ER visit they found nothing and sent me back home. Had a follow up appointment with another urologist who denied me an ultrasound because the CT scan showed nothing in the ureter and even though I kept experiencing pain he told me to “stop being paranoid because there’s nothing there”. I immediately scheduled an appointment with another urologist, Dr. Hall. A wonderful, smart and caring lady at 450 Lakeville Road Lake Success granted me the sonogram and with patience found the 10mm x 5mm stone stuck in my ureter; same exact position as the one observed at the first ER visit! Dr. Hall squeezed me in his busy schedule for a procedure the very next day and had that large stone removed as well as other stones in the kidney on that side. Dr. Hall, and the ultrasound lady at this location really are such a blessing! I cannot be thankful enough for their expertise and professionalism. They truly care for you as a patient and treat you with sincere respect. Bravo Dr. Hall and staff!! ? This world needs more doctors like you.
About Dr. Simon Hall, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851394936
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
