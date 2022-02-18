Overview

Dr. Simon Gorwara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Gorwara works at Nuvance Health The Heart Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Carotid Artery Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.