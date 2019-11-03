Dr. Simon Gebara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Gebara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Gebara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Gebara works at
Locations
Vita-care Pharmacy2500 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hillcroft Medical Clinic2450 Fondren Rd Ste 103, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 781-4600
Center for Cardivascular Ct Angiography1429 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 781-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gebara is very thorough in his exams, he is kind and nice. His staff are all very good.
About Dr. Simon Gebara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518078906
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gebara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebara works at
Dr. Gebara speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebara.
