Dr. Simon Galapo, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Galapo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Independence Pain Associates LLC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 357, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galapo in the Jewish language is a mench He’s a real caring doctor. I had tests last week. He called me Sunday when he got the results. He was concerned about some and told me so. He told me to call him when I make arrangements to see another doctor. Why did he do this on a Sunday? He’s a mench and cares about his patients. This is besides the fact that he’s great at what he does. He will try everything until I get relief.
About Dr. Simon Galapo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1427003391
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Galapo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galapo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galapo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galapo has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galapo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galapo speaks Hebrew.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Galapo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galapo.
