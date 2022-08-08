Overview

Dr. Simon Galapo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Nazareth Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Galapo works at Independence Pain Associates LLC in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.