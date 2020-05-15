See All Otolaryngologists in Brooklyn, NY
Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Simon Friedman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Friedman works at SIMON H FRIEDMAN, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acoustic Neuroma and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Simon H Friedman, MD
    1636 E 14th St Ste 120, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Laryngitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Earwax Buildup
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    May 15, 2020
    Dr. Friedman was professional, experienced and caring. He took care of our issue and called the next day to ask how my child was feeling. He called in a prescription to a pharmacy and ensured we would get it that day before the pharmacy closed. Thank you!
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    46 years of experience
    English, Hebrew
    1225198138
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Simon Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Friedman works at SIMON H FRIEDMAN, MD in Brooklyn, NY.

    Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acoustic Neuroma and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

