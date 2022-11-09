Overview

Dr. Simon Fishman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at National Capital Neurosurgery in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Lorton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.