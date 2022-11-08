Overview

Dr. Simon Finger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Finger works at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.