Dr. Simon Finger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Simon Finger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Elite Orthopaedics1150 Robert Blvd Ste 240, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 646-3662Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Dr Finger did my knee surgery and takes care of my 92 year old father's knees. He's great!
About Dr. Simon Finger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548444904
- Orthopedic Specialty Hospital
- Stanford University Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Finger has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
