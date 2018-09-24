Dr. Simon Clemo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Clemo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Clemo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Clemo works at
Locations
Virginia Cardiovascular Consultants1201 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 280, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 741-1404Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemo?
Dr. Clemo has seen my mother, age 88. I am always thankful for his expertise, knowledge and caring attitude.
About Dr. Simon Clemo, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629064399
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clemo speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.