Dr. Simon Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simon Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Simon Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University/Health Sciences & Humanities and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Dominion Urological Consultants8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 310, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 876-1791
-
2
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 472-7040
- 3 8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr. Chung is incredibly kind, patient, compassionate, and knowledgeable. His bedside manners are top notch and you can tell by the way he interacts with his team that they all work really well together and are good friends. When they prepped my dad for surgery, Dr. Chung treated him with lots of care and really made us feel like we were in good hands. So grateful to have him as our doctor!
About Dr. Simon Chung, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1386636579
Education & Certifications
- GWU SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Graduate Hospital
- Hahnemann University/Health Sciences & Humanities
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.