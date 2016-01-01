Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suisun Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Suisun Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Chinatown Service Center Family Health Clinic767 N Hill St Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Directions (213) 808-1792
Alhambra100 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 458-4731
- 3 17506 Colima Rd Ste 101, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 288-8892
Princeton Physicians Associates Inc.227 W Valley Blvd Ste 298B, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 288-8292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Suisun Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1801815527
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.