Dr. Simon Behar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simon Behar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Behar works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Behar is not only a competent doctor but also professional, patient and caring.
About Dr. Simon Behar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982706958
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br
- Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Behar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.