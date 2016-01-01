Overview

Dr. Simon Barkagan, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Barkagan works at Ferny in New York, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.