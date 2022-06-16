See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.

Dr. Pinto works at Steven M Hook DDS in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.
    402 N Babcock St Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 241-6540
  2. 2
    Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.
    2200 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 255-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pinto?

    Jun 16, 2022
    I never write reviews,but I must this time. This is the best office staff I have ever worked with. They listen and follow up and don’t leave you hanging. I think Dr. Pinto has this kind of staff because he also listens and leads by example. SharronJ
    Sharronj — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pinto to family and friends

    Dr. Pinto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pinto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD.

    About Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235197781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.