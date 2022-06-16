Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.402 N Babcock St Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 241-6540
Medical Associates of Brevard P.A.2200 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 200, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 255-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I never write reviews,but I must this time. This is the best office staff I have ever worked with. They listen and follow up and don’t leave you hanging. I think Dr. Pinto has this kind of staff because he also listens and leads by example. SharronJ
About Dr. Simmy Pinto, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235197781
Education & Certifications
- BOLIVIAN HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN ANDRES / FACULTYOF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinto speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.