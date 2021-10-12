Overview

Dr. Simil Gala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Gala works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Oconto Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.