Dr. Simil Gala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simil Gala, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Gala works at
Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1050
Prevea Shawano Avenue Health Center1727 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-1050
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 272-1050
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 272-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gala took time to explain everything he said. He had reasons for anything he prescribed and all was explained clearly so I could understand. When I got home, there was an email from him that said he had tried to answer all my questions, but if he had not or if I had thought of anything else, to respond to that email and I would get answers. I was amazed at the level of care and concern.
About Dr. Simil Gala, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center|Saint Louis University Hospital
- University of Illinois Chicago
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gala accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gala works at
Dr. Gala has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gala.
