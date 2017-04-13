Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simie Platt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simie Platt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Platt works at
Locations
Barry M. Miskin MD PA1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 304, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 630-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My mother recently needed a pacemaker and Dr Platt was recommended by her family practitioner. The office staff was very accommodating and attentive to her needs. I was at the hospital for her surgery and Dr. Platt took his time to explain the procedure to me and what would be the necessary follow up care. My parents are elderly and Dr. Platt's staff have been obliging in scheduling her appointments for her pacemaker check ups.
About Dr. Simie Platt, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1457351561
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Platt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Platt works at
Dr. Platt has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Platt speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.