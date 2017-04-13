See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Simie Platt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Simie Platt, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Simie Platt, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Platt works at Barry M Miskin MD PA in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barry M. Miskin MD PA
    1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 304, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 630-8570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Platt?

    Apr 13, 2017
    My mother recently needed a pacemaker and Dr Platt was recommended by her family practitioner. The office staff was very accommodating and attentive to her needs. I was at the hospital for her surgery and Dr. Platt took his time to explain the procedure to me and what would be the necessary follow up care. My parents are elderly and Dr. Platt's staff have been obliging in scheduling her appointments for her pacemaker check ups.
    Stuart, FL — Apr 13, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Simie Platt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Simie Platt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Platt to family and friends

    Dr. Platt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Platt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Simie Platt, MD.

    About Dr. Simie Platt, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457351561
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Platt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Platt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Platt works at Barry M Miskin MD PA in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Platt’s profile.

    Dr. Platt has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Platt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Platt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Platt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Platt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Platt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Simie Platt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.