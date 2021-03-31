Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Univ of KY
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Simhadri M Gupta MD LLC2 State Route 27 Ste 100A, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is the best doctor I ever had contact with. He gives you 100% and makes you feel like you’re the most important patient ever. Thank you Dr. Gupta for all the care!!!
About Dr. Simhadri Gupta, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu
- 1760483895
Education & Certifications
- Univ of KY
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Beth Isreal Medical Center
- Neurology
