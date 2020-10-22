Dr. Simeon Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simeon Wall, MD
Overview
Dr. Simeon Wall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center.
Dr. Wall works at
Locations
-
1
The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery8600 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 795-0801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wall?
I met with him today to discuss breast lift with reduction. I knew right away I was in the right place. His staff was amazing. He was very professional and answered all of my questions. Made me feel very comfortable
About Dr. Simeon Wall, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1275522682
Education & Certifications
- Standford University
- Stanford University
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wall accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wall works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.