Dr. Simeon Wall, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Simeon Wall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center.

Dr. Wall works at The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery
    8600 Fern Ave, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 795-0801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Liposuction Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 22, 2020
    I met with him today to discuss breast lift with reduction. I knew right away I was in the right place. His staff was amazing. He was very professional and answered all of my questions. Made me feel very comfortable
    About Dr. Simeon Wall, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275522682
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Standford University
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Simeon Wall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wall works at The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Wall’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

