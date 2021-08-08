Dr. Simeon Hain, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simeon Hain, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simeon Hain, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine2434 Richmiller Ln Unit E, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been to several osteopaths for OMM (and a number of chiropractors) and Dr Hain is the only one who has consistently afforded me relief from pain.
About Dr. Simeon Hain, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
