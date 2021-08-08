Overview

Dr. Simeon Hain, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hain works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.