Dr. Simeon Fulcher, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Simeon Fulcher, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Louisville Sch of Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Fulcher works at MCG Orthopaedic Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
About Dr. Simeon Fulcher, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730295551
Education & Certifications

  • Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
  • University of Louisville Sch of Med
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Simeon Fulcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fulcher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fulcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fulcher works at MCG Orthopaedic Associates in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fulcher’s profile.

Dr. Fulcher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulcher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

