Overview

Dr. Simeng Sun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Sun works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Quakertown, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.