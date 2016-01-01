Dr. Simeng Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Simeng Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Simeng Sun, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand View Health, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
1
Lvpg Endo - Quakertown99 N West End Blvd Ste 105, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 538-7193
2
Helwig Health Diabetes Center1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Simeng Sun, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
