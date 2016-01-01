Overview

Dr. Simcha Herrmann, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Herrmann works at Avishai T Neuman MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.