Overview

Dr. Simbo Aduloju, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Aduloju works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Decatur, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloma and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.