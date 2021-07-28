Overview

Dr. Simardeep Mangat, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital



Dr. Mangat works at Champaign Dental Group in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.