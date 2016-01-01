See All Pediatricians in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Sima Stein, MD

Pediatrics
4 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sima Stein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Second Moscow State Medical Institute and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Heart and Vascular Associates in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sima Stein Pediatrics
    2485 Hospital Dr Ste 261, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 988-7681
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Sima Stein Pediatrics
    105 N Bascom Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 292-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • O'Connor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colic
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal (Newborn) Infection Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Well New Born Care Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sima Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1427134832
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Second Moscow State Medical Institute
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
